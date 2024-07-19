Priscilla Queen Of The Desert 30th Anniversary Screening

It’s been 30 dusty but fabulous years since the “budget barbie campervan” rolled onscreen, but Stephan Elliott’s The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert is as roadworthy as ever!

To celebrate the ol’ girl’s big birthday, glamorous cinema The Capitol will be hosting a screening and panel discussion on the lasting impact of this camp classic.

Join Oscar-winning costume designer Tim Chappel, Executive Producer Rebel Penfold-Russell, MQFF Program Director Cerise Howard, Kristy Kokegei from the History Trust of South Australia (the organisation responsible for rescuing the real-life Priscilla bus) and Stephen Gaunson from RMIT in conversation about this icon of Australian LGBTQIA+ cinema.

When: September 11, 2024, 6.30–9pm

Where: The Capitol, 113 Swanston Street, Melbourne

Tickets: $10–$15

Accessibility: The Capitol is accessible via the Capitol Arcade lift, has wheelchair accessible amenities, eight accessible spaces (with eight companion seats) and a hearing loop. For more accessibility information see here.