Progress Flag Raising

Mardi Gras
Naomi Lawrence
February 10, 2025
Image: Supplied by Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

Let’s go lovers! This Valentine’s Day, join with the LGBTQIA+ community and allies at to celebrate the beginning of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras for 2025.

Watch on as the Progress Pride Flag rises above one of the city’s most beautiful and legendary historic buildings: Sydney Town Hall.

Everyone is invited to join outside Sydney Town Hall as we raise the flag, which will fly for the whole Festival from 14 February to 2 March.

14 February, time TBC
Sydney Town Hall, Sydney 

Free to all

