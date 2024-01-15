Proud 2 Play’s League Of Laughter Stand-Up Comedy Fundraiser

Proud 2 Play will host their League of Laughter fundraiser, raising much-needed funds to support their mission of encouraging LGBTI+ participation in sport and recreation.
Book a table today or you’ll have to wait until Friday January 19 to book a single seat for a night of comedy and community with your host Jordan Barr and three guest comedians, including headliner Nath Valvo, Bronwyn Kuss, and one surprise guest to be announced!
When: February 1, 2024, 6 – 9 pm
Where: Mollies Bar and Diner, Level 1, 103 Smith Street, Fitzroy
Tickets: $280–$380 for tables of 4–6 (includes a delicious parma [vegetarian, vegan, and allergy-friendly options available] and a dessert as part of your ticket)
Accessibility: Mollies Diner is located up a flight of stairs.
