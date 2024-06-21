Qtopia Open June 24 To Commemorate 46th Anniversary of the First Mardi Gras

Qtopia Sydney will open its doors on June 24 as a special, free event commemorating the 46th anniversary of the first Mardi Gras.

They invite the community to celebrate and reflect on this historic milestone with them.

Greg Fisher, CEO of Qtopia Sydney, expressed the significance of this initiative.

Resilience, activism and enduring community

“This event pays tribute to the resilience, activism and enduring community spirit of the 78ers over more than four decades.

“The decision to open our doors for this anniversary is a gesture of respect and remembrance, underscoring our commitment to honouring the legacy and our ongoing relationship with the 78ers.

“It reaffirms our dedication to providing a safe, inclusive space where the community can gather and reflect on this important day.”

Qtopia to celebrate progress and honour our history

Fisher praised the courage and resilience of the 1978 trailblazers.

“We invite our visitors to celebrate our progress, honour our history and deepen their understanding of the events that have shaped where the LGBTQIA+ community stands today.”

During the special opening event, guests will have full access to exhibitions showcasing memorabilia from the first Mardi Gras, alongside personal stories and artifacts contributed by community members.

Fisher concluded: “We extend a warm invitation to the extended Sydney community to join us in commemorating this significant milestone.”

When: Monday 24 June, 10:30 am–4:30 pm

Where: Qtopia, 301 Forbes St, Darlinghurst NSW 2010