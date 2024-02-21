Qtopia: Pride Guide 2024

On February 23, the much discussed and anticipated, Qtopia, will open the doors to its repurposed historic premises and welcome in a new era. The museum and gallery is completely dedicated to documenting, preserving and exhibiting the relics and remnants of LGBTQ+ life in Sydney, and to further sharing the art and culture of this resilient community.

The physical sites of the museum each have their own deep significance, each quite disparate. The main building is a heritage sandstone monolith that stands prominently near Taylor Square. It was once the Darlinghurst Police Station, a place that holds dreaded memories for individuals and the community as a whole. It was the site of brutal beatings, unjust incarceration, and persecution. It was also the flashpoint for insurrection, for mass gatherings of LGBTQ+ protesters and allies.

A few metres away is the infamous underground men’s toilet block. Accessed via a spiral staircase, this was an attended public convenience in the 1930s, but by the 1970s, it had established itself as one of the city’s most notorious beats.

The rotunda in Green Park, in front of St Vincent’s Hospital, served as a bandstand for many years, then briefly as a cafe during which the top area was enclosed. During the HIV/AIDS crisis, the park and rotunda would have been very familiar to patients and their loved ones seeking moments of solace.

The Loading Dock and The Substation are additional repurposed sites which, together with The Bandstand, make up Qtopia’s performance venues.

All of the above sites have been re-imagined into a space that retains elements of its origins so that the history is preserved, but that now fosters a more powerful, uplifting presence.

Qtopia opens with five major exhibitions, each adhering to a particular theme: HIV/AIDS, human rights, sexuality & identity, media representation and First Nations stories. With a mix of permanent and temporary exhibitions, performances and events, Qtopia aims to make queer culture accessible and encourages the community to keep sharing the past and creating a new future.

More information at qtopiasydney.com.au

When: Opens Feb 23

Where: 301 Forbes St, Darlinghurst