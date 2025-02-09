Queer Art After Hours

Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
Naomi Lawrence
February 10, 2025
Queer Art After Hours
Image: Supplied by Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

Celebrate LGBTQIA+ excellence as the Art Gallery of New South Wales transforms into the epicentre of queer culture and expression for Queer Art After Hours.

A platform for LGBTQIA+ artists, performers and storytellers, this program is a testament to the vibrancy of queer creativity in Sydney.

Held across the gallery’s south and north buildings, the program is co-created with key community members to ensure a kaleidoscope of experiences throughout the evening. 

Queer Art After Hours

February 26 , 5 – 10pm

Art Gallery of NSW – North Building, Sydney

Free to all, bookings required

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

RuPaul’s Drag Race: WERQ The World 2025
February 10, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

RuPaul’s Drag Race: WERQ The World 2025
Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
The Fabulous Felicity Frockaccino @ Miss Wolf
February 10, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

The Fabulous Felicity Frockaccino @ Miss Wolf
Scene Sydney What's on
Short+Sweet Sydney Theatre Festival’s Pride Week
February 10, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

Short+Sweet Sydney Theatre Festival’s Pride Week
Mardi Gras Stage Sydney What's on
The Unburdening of Dolly Diamond
February 10, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

The Unburdening of Dolly Diamond
Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
The Big Gay Ice Bath Bonanza
February 10, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

The Big Gay Ice Bath Bonanza
Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
Marks Park Sunrise
February 10, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

Marks Park Sunrise
Mardi Gras Sydney What's on