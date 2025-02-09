Celebrate LGBTQIA+ excellence as the Art Gallery of New South Wales transforms into the epicentre of queer culture and expression for Queer Art After Hours.

A platform for LGBTQIA+ artists, performers and storytellers, this program is a testament to the vibrancy of queer creativity in Sydney.

Held across the gallery’s south and north buildings, the program is co-created with key community members to ensure a kaleidoscope of experiences throughout the evening.

Queer Art After Hours

February 26 , 5 – 10pm

Art Gallery of NSW – North Building, Sydney

Free to all, bookings required