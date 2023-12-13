Queer As Flux

December 13, 2023
Presented by the Nest Ensemble and Theatreworks as part of the Midsumma Festival is Queer as Flux by multi-award winning trans-masculine writer and actor Zac Callaghan. Blending activism with autobiography, Callaghan educates, enlightens and entertains while also weaving their life story into a narrative that is cheeky and heartfelt, intimate and uplifting. After celebrated seasons in Brisbane, Perth and at the Sydney Opera House, Queer as Flux “invites Melbourne audiences to spend the night with a grown-up tomboy, their sassy Drag Queen Fairy Godmother – Polly Tickle, and two wise old whales.”

When:
January 30, February 1 & 3, 2024, 9– 10.15pm
January 31, February 2, 2024 7 – 8.15 pm
Where: Theatreworks, 14 Acland Treet, St Kilda
Tickets: $20–$30 plus booking fee
Accessibility: Theatreworks is wheelchair accessible

