Queer Comedy Gala Melbourne

Having supersized just for the Midsumma Festival, Queer Comedy Gala is the West’s loudest, proudest and best night of comedy.

Happening for one night only at Melbourne’s iconic Pride of our Footscray, Queer Comedy Gala promises loads and loads of laughs from eight of Australia’s best LGBTQI comedians.

Oh, and did we mention that it is emceed by Australian comedy heavyweight Kirsty Webeck, who has been making audiences laugh across Australia since 2013?

When: January 25 | 8pm

Where: Pride of our Footscray 1/86-88 Hopkins Street, Footscray