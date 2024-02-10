Queer Kingdom: Pride Guide 2024

Get ready for a night of self-expression at Stonewall with Thursday Night and Queer Kingdom. Love who you want, dress how you want, and embrace your unapologetic self.

Burlesque performers, drag superstars, boys on the bartop, leather men, and more will be present on the night everywhere you look. Sydney’s biggest DJs will provide the crowd’s entertainment on three floors of fun. Be sure to celebrate all differences, kinks, and quirks at Queer Kingdom.

When: February 29, 2024 from 8.30pm – 3am

Where: Stonewall Hotel, 175 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst