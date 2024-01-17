Queer Latinx Migrating Down Under In Conversation

Image: Image by Arun Ernesto Munoz
If you haven’t yet had a chance to visit the Victorian Pride Centre’s fabulous photographic exhibition Queer Latinx Migrating Down Under (January 12 – March 4, 2024), why make it a two-for-one event? Learn more about the vision behind the exhibition from curator Jose-Octavio Ortiz and photographer Arun Ernesto Munoz with an illuminating 45-minute conversation, followed by a 15-minute opportunity to ask questions. The exhibition “explores the layers of identity and intersectionality experienced by LGBTIQ+ Latinx people living in Australia” with images that “allow subjects to present themselves and represent their own lives and new reality as migrants.”
When: January 28, 2024, 6–7pm
Where: Pride Gallery, The Victorian Pride Centre, 79/81 Fitzroy Street, St Kilda
Tickets: Free! Booking required.
Accessibility: The Victorian Pride Centre is Wheelchair Accessible, and full accommodations are here. This event will not have allocated seating, check in with Concierge desk if you require assistance.
