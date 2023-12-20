Queer Playwriting Award Showcase

Midsumma Festival and the Gasworks Art Park present excerpts from the top 4 finalists of the Queer Playwriting Showcase, an opportunity to hear new works discussing current queer issues from fresh queer voices. Featuring excerpts from A Comprehensive and Profoundly Queer Accounting of The Brief (Yet GLORIOUS) History of The Gay and Lesbian Kingdom of the Coral Sea Islands – A Gay Fantasia On (Micro)National Themes by Tom Ballard, Day for It by Anna Lindstedt and Sally Davies, Sexcapades by Rosemary Cann and Men on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown by Adam Fawcett.

When: January 22, 2024, 6.30–8.15 pm

Where: Gasworks Theatre, Gasworks Art Park, 21 Graham Street, Albert Park

Tickets: $18–$22

Accessibility: Gasworks Theatre is wheelchair accessible, and this performance will be Auslan interpreted.