Queer Playwriting Award Showcase

Melbourne Stage What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
December 20, 2023
Midsumma Festival and the Gasworks Art Park present excerpts from the top 4 finalists of the Queer Playwriting Showcase, an opportunity to hear new works discussing current queer issues from fresh queer voices. Featuring excerpts from A Comprehensive and Profoundly Queer Accounting of The Brief (Yet GLORIOUS) History of The Gay and Lesbian Kingdom of the Coral Sea Islands – A Gay Fantasia On (Micro)National Themes by Tom Ballard, Day for It by Anna Lindstedt and Sally Davies, Sexcapades by Rosemary Cann and Men on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown by Adam Fawcett.

When:  January 22, 2024, 6.30–8.15 pm
Where: Gasworks Theatre, Gasworks Art Park, 21 Graham Street, Albert Park
Tickets: $18–$22
Accessibility: Gasworks Theatre is wheelchair accessible, and this performance will be Auslan interpreted.

