Queer Pool Party 2024

Hosted at Wet on Wellington, one of Australia’s best gay saunas, join 100s of partygoers at what will be Melbourne’s sexiest pool party. Enjoy the 25m heated pool, drinks and dancefloor.

Bask in the sun on the massive outdoor sundeck, dance your worries away with the three handsome DJs or explore the many play spaces. Everything promises to be hot at Wet on Wellington.

For more information and tickets, click here.

When: February 3 | 12pm

Where: Wet On Wellington, 62 Wellington Street, Collingwood