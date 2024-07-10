Queer Powerpoint at Bondi Festival 2024

Queer PowerPoint – dubbed “the queerest show in town” – is playing at Bondi Festival 2024.

This highly entertaining event is holding two nights of corporate presentations and personal optimisation… but queer.

What is Queer Powerpoint?

Queer PowerPoint is the cult hit experimental performance series, which sees queer Sydney artists delivering a Powerpoint presentation on a topic they are currently obsessed with.

The Festival describes it as “a bunch of queers deep diving into highly niche content, in a very gay way”.

Queering up the corporate presentation

Reclaiming the corporate presentation from the straight capitalist overlords, creators Xanthe Dobbie and Harriet Gillies host this night of surprising stories, secret passions, and starwipes.

They have commissioned artists to create a new ten minute performance lecture about absolutely anything.

The only rules are: you’ve gotta us Microsoft PowerPoint, and it’s gotta be queer af.

Together they curate, develop, mentor, and produce the works of the programmed artists, ensuring support throughout the creation and delivery of their presentations.

Featured artists on Thursday 11 July are Olivia Roney, Daley Rangi, and Angharad ‘Rad’ Yeo.

Featured artists on Friday 12 July are Sarah Jessica Carpark, Farz Edraki, and Bec Gallo.

Dates: Thursday 11 and Friday 12 July

Time: 7:30pm-9:30pm

Location: Bondi Pavilion Seagull Room, Bondi Beach

Tickets: $30-$34. Get tickets here.