Queer Sister Smackdown At The Sportsman Hotel 

Join in on the ultimate smackdown every Thursday at The Sportsman Hotel.

Sharpen those claws for the fabulous Sporties Queer Sister Smackdown with shows starting from 9:30 pm. The feisty event is hosted by Mandy Moobs & Shanny T-Bone providing the best entertainment.

Get ready to cheer on your favourite performer at Sporties on a Thursday night. Bookings are essential, so get in early!

For more information, visit the Sporties Facebook page here.

When: Thursdays from 9:30 pm

Where: The Sportsman Hotel, 130 Leichhardt St, Spring Hill