Queer Sister Smackdown At The Sportsman Hotel 

Brisbane Scene What's on
Jasmine Simmons
May 14, 2024
Image: Hosts Mandy Moobs (left) from Instagram @mandymoobs and Shanny T Bone (right) from Instagram @shannytbone

Join in on the ultimate smackdown every Thursday at The Sportsman Hotel. 

Sharpen those claws for the fabulous Sporties Queer Sister Smackdown with shows starting from 9:30 pm. The feisty event is hosted by Mandy Moobs & Shanny T-Bone providing the best entertainment. 

Get ready to cheer on your favourite performer at Sporties on a Thursday night. Bookings are essential, so get in early! 

For more information, visit the Sporties Facebook page here

When: Thursdays from 9:30 pm 

Where: The Sportsman Hotel, 130 Leichhardt St, Spring Hill

