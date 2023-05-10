Queer Space Discussion: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Join Co-Editor Joshua Mardell in a hybrid discussion about this beautiful record of Queer Spaces across the world.

Featuring photos, essays and stories about beloved Queer Spaces, this book collects a mix of existing, long-gone, and transient Queer Spaces from London to Los Angeles, Managua to Melbourne. Hosted by Bookshop By Uro as part of the 2023 NGV Melbourne Art Book Fair program, this discussion with Joshua Mardell (UK) will explore why Queer Spaces are so vital to our communities and to the cities we live in.

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 6 pm

Where: Bookshop by Uro, 5/30 Perry Street Collingwood,