Join your host Zoë Bastin once a month to chat about gay theoretical and philosophical ideas in relation to modern events, contexts and social issues. With new hosts every month sharing readings that have “inspired, provoked or transformed their thinking”, this is a no homework reading group – readings are done in session, together! With an inclusive atmosphere, all are welcome, no matter your level of pre-knowledge. For an example, session one in February used segments of Foucault’s Discipline and Punish to discuss the arrest of Luigi Mangione and “Get Ready With Me” videos on TikTok with special guest Spyke



Queer Theory Reading Group

When: March 13, April 10, May 8, June 5, July 3, August 14, September 4, November 6, December 4, 2025

Where: Blindside, 714 Nicholas Building, 37 Swanston Street, Melbourne

Tickets: Free (booking essential)

Accessibility: Blindside is wheelchair accessible, with doorways 74cm wide, is support dog and other animal welcome (on leash) and has access to the wheelchair accessible toilets in the Nicholas Building. If you have any questions or specific needs, don’t hesitate to email Zoë at hello@zoebastin.com

