After a sold-out session at Vivid Sydney 2023, Queeries returns with seven of Australia’s most incisive LGBTQI+ creatives for a night of stories and performance celebrating queer excellence.

Queeries: expanded literary night

As an expanded literary night, the lineup features journalists, pop stars, poets and more, exploring what it means to be human through a queer lens, inspired by Vivid Sydney 2024’s theme.

Featured this year are podcaster and TV presenter Agharad ‘Rad’ Yeo, bringing her cultural acumen to the stage; the poignant prose of Sydney Morning Herald’s Best Young Novelist Dr George Haddad; the stunning spectacle of drag artiste Kween Kong; the rich wordcraft of poet and storyteller Omar Sakr; sharp commentary from writer and critic Madeleine Gray; and brilliant storytelling from writer and artist Dylin Hardcastle.

Led by host and journalist Jared Richards, who has been described as the ‘brains and brawn’ of Queeries, these artists will navigate the theme of humanity, using humour and heart.

Space to meet and share work

First held in 2021, Queeries offers a space for LGBTQI+ writers and readers to meet and share work.

It’s also a rare opportunity to see leading creatives try something new, with comedians going heartfelt, columnists going comedic, and artists going whichever way they please.

Event details:

Queeries at Vivid Sydney

14 June 2024, 6:30PM – 8PM

Machine Hall, 183 Clarence St, Sydney, NSW 2000