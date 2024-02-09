Queerstories: Pride Guide 2024

One true tale at a time, Queerstories celebrates the creativity and culture of the LGBTQIA+ community. Each guest at the event is invited to share unexpected stories of pride, prejudice, resistance, and resilience.

The lineup of speakers for this year includes Sarah Carroll, Sepora, Jaycee Tanuvasa, and more. Queerstories has presented to crowds big and small across the country from Mudgee to Adelaide, Brisbane and beyond. Do not miss out on engaging with Queerstories here in Sydney for Mardi Gras 2024.

When: February 23, 2024 from 8.30pm – 10.30pm

Where: Riverside’s National Theatre of Parramatta, Riverside Theatres Cnr Market and Church St, Parramatta