Queerthentic Regional Art Prize

Melbourne What's on
Alexander Driscoll
December 26, 2023
Fantastic art and the Queer community are two things that go hand-in-hand.

The Queerthentic Prize looks to celebrate art from across all Victoria’s regional hubs, ensuring that rural Queer voices are heard just as equally as those in the big smoke.

With the winner being announced on January 25, we highly recommend you make your way to the Old Auction House in Kyneton to admire and revel in the immense talent of regional Queer artists. Entries for the competition close on January 11. 

For more information, visit the Old Auction House’s website here. 

When: January 25 – February 12 

Where: 52-56 Mollison St, Kyneton

 

