Quiz Queen Trivia: What’s On In Queer Sydney

How can we take the classic and popular pastime of a good pub quiz or trivia and make it queer? Throw in a fabulous drag queen or two to host it!

Universal Sydney happily offers a good place to spend your Tuesday night with your friends and play some trivia with the Quiz Queen Trivia!

Hosted by the talented and fabulous Domino Trixx herself, you’ll be guaranteed a good night. Just remember to bring your thinking caps if you aim to win.

When: From 7 pm – 8 pm every Tuesday until 22nd August 2023

Where: Universal Sydney, 85 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst

Price: Free