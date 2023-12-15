Rainbow Christmas With Gay Skate

Brisbane What's on
Justin Cooper
December 15, 2023
Rainbow Christmas With Gay Skate
Image: Gay Skate/Facebook

Gay Skate presents their holiday themed inclusive skating night filled, Rainbow Christmas, at Albany Creek Skateaway on December 21. The event invites skaters of all levels, friends and chosen families, to enjoy 3 hours of skating. Join the friendly community of skaters and dress up in your Christmas-best, among pop-up stalls from local LGBTQI artists and support organisations to purchase from throughout the night. There will also be plenty of prizes to be won, including a $100 Skateaway gift card and Impala skates.

Dawn your roller skates and gay apparel, and come enjoy this cheerful family-friendly event bringing queer joy to the festive season.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gay Skate (@gayskatebrisbane)

 

When: Thursday, December 21 from 5pm – 8pm

Where: Skateaway, 700 Albany Creek Rd, Albany Creek QLD 4035

Tickets: Entry at door $15 + skate hire

 

