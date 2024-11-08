Rainbow Social Turns Three!

What began as a monthly social catch up has grown into a regular feature in the Melbourne LGBTQIA+ social scene, supporting local queer venues and celebrating community. Founder Steven hopes that by year 9 (2030) “it will be in every state in Australia”! So come along, make new friends and reconnect with old ones, enjoy the DJ, drag shows by stunning hostess Beverly Kills and star performers Valencia and Xena Ghost, and even win a prize!
When: November 9, 2024, 4pm (upstairs) and 6pm (downstairs) – 11pm
Where: U Be Queer, 95-97 Smith Street, Collingwood
Tickets: $25
Accessibility: Upstairs at UBQ is not wheelchair accessible,
