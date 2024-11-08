Rainbow Social Turns Three!

Melbourne Scene Stage What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
November 8, 2024
Rainbow Social Turns Three!
What began as a monthly social catch up has grown into a regular feature in the Melbourne LGBTQIA+ social scene, supporting local queer venues and celebrating community. Founder Steven hopes that by year 9 (2030) “it will be in every state in Australia”! So come along, make new friends and reconnect with old ones, enjoy the DJ, drag shows by stunning hostess Beverly Kills and star performers Valencia and Xena Ghost, and even win a prize!
When: November 9, 2024, 4pm (upstairs) and 6pm (downstairs) – 11pm
Where: U Be Queer, 95-97 Smith Street, Collingwood
Tickets: $25
Accessibility: Upstairs at UBQ is not wheelchair accessible,

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Candy Surprise’s Cabaret Game Show Joins Melt Festival
November 4, 2024 | Michael James

Candy Surprise’s Cabaret Game Show Joins Melt Festival
Brisbane News What's on
Witty, Sexy, Award-Winning Hit Play ‘The Inheritance’ Comes to Sydney
October 31, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Witty, Sexy, Award-Winning Hit Play ‘The Inheritance’ Comes to Sydney
New South Wales News News Sydney What's on
Trans and Gender-Diverse Book Club
October 29, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Trans and Gender-Diverse Book Club
Melbourne Scene What's on
Heaps Gay 11th Birthday PowerStation Bash
October 29, 2024 | Staff Writers

Heaps Gay 11th Birthday PowerStation Bash
Sydney What's on
Val’s Rainbow Festival Finale
October 28, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Val’s Rainbow Festival Finale
Melbourne Scene What's on
Rumble Returns To Brisbane This December With Rumble! Island!
October 27, 2024 | Michael James

Rumble Returns To Brisbane This December With Rumble! Island!
Brisbane News What's on