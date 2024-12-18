Rainbow Storytime

Naomi Lawrence
December 18, 2024
Rainbow Storytime
Image: supplied by Midsumma

For rainbow families and otherwise with kids from 3-8 years-old who love a fabulous story, look no further than Rainbow Storytime.

State Library Victoria is weaving rainbow flair into their popular all-inclusive Storytime.

Featuring two diverse special guest LGBTQIA+ storytellers, Govind Pillai, a queer classical Indian dancer and Cerulean, a dynamic First Nations drag queen, as they share their favourite colourful & captivating tales in their own respective signature styles of teaching values through storytelling!

Rainbow Storytime

22 & 29 January 2025, 12:30pm
State Library Victoria , Melbourne

Free, registration required

