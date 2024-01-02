Rassputin’s Wet Posse Presents Wet Wednesdays

Rassputin‘s Wet Posse take over Speakeasy every Wednesday night for themed shows bursting with comedy, cabaret, drag and burlesque. Starting off on January 3 with ‘Food Gone Bad’ a hot lineup served by Lucy Furr as the “Herdy Gerdy Man from Sweden, the Swedish Chef” as your host, joined by Carnelian, Rassputin, Taco Kuiper, Sallie Cinnamon, Ms Mutineer and Artemis Allure. January 10’s ‘Medieval Mayhem’ will be hosted by Pompey Fress and feature Rassputin, The Tit Witchez, Roxy Rawhide and Rosie Roulette. January 17’s ‘Clowning Around’ will be hosted by Two Little Dickheads and include two new acts from Rassputin, double the muppetty fun from Lucy Furr, Carnelian and Sallie Cinnamon.
Follow Rassputin’s Wet Posse on Instagram to see lineups throughout January and beyond as they’re posted!
When: Wednesdays at 8pm
Where: Speakeasy Theatre, 522 Flinders Street, Melbourne
Tickets: $40 plus booking fee
Accessibility: Unfortunately the Speakeasy Theatre is not a wheelchair-accessible venue.
When: Wednesdays at 8pm
Where: Speakeasy Theatre, 522 Flinders Street, Melbourne
Tickets: $40 plus booking fee
Accessibility: Unfortunately the Speakeasy Theatre is not a wheelchair-accessible venue.
Leave a Reply