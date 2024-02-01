Reuben Kaye: The Kaye Hole

Melbourne What's on
Alexander Driscoll
February 2, 2024
Reuben Kaye: The Kaye Hole
Image: Supplied

Get stuck in this Kaye Hole with Ruben Kaye in the ultimate Midsumma night out.

With bubbles on arrival and a DJ and dancefloor after the show to keep the party going, this looks to be one of the hottest late-night tickets this summer. Hosted by cabaret icon “The Evil Love Child of Liza Minnelli and Jim Carrey”, this show will be wild, messy, fast, loose and utterly hilarious. 

Tickets and information can be found here!

When: February 9 | 7pm

Where: Meat Market – Cobblestone Pavilion, 3 Blackwood Street, North Melbourne

