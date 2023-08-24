Rhomboid Starting August 25

Rhomboid is a “hilarious and heartwarming new play about navigating friendship, relationships and love as a queer Asian-Australian.”

Following high school students Xavier and Sebastian, who after meeting, start “a…complicated relationship” that continues into their mid-20s.

Gradually They Figure Out What They Mean To Each Other

“Across intimate virtual conversations and awkward real-life encounters (relatable!), years of missed connections and new partners, they gradually figure out what they mean to each other.

“And learn some sick dance moves.”

Rhomboid was written by Chinese/Australian writer and playwright Eric Jiang.

Directed by Sammy Jing.

For more information visit their website at kingsxtheatre.com/rhomboid

When: August 25 – September 9

Where: Kings Cross Theatre, 181 Broadway Ultimo cnr Mountain Street and Broadway