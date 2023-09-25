Comedians Joel Creasey and Rhys Nicholson are back for a second year of their holiday comedy show, Rhys & Joel’s Family Christmas.

The pair will be performing along with the nation’s fiercest comedians, drag stars and musicians.

According to organisers, “Australia’s favourite self-proclaimed drunk aunties will take time out of their hectic solo schedules to come together for some good old festive frivolity.”

They continued, “Set to be the highlight of the holiday season, Rhys, Joel and friends will deliver no-holds-barred belly laughs and outrageous innuendo, chucking out the carols for queens by candlelight this Christmas.”

For more information, visit comedyrepublic.com.au/rhysandjoel

When: December 1

Where: Enmore Theatre, 118-132 Enmore Road, Newtown NSW

—

When: December 2

Where: Brisbane Powerhouse, 19 Lamington Street, New Farm QLD

—

When: December 9

Where: Thornbury Theatre, 859 High Street, Thornbury VIC