Rhys & Joel's Family Christmas

Douglas Magaletti
September 25, 2023
Rhys & Joel’s Family Christmas
Image: Joel Creasey Facebook

Comedians Joel Creasey and Rhys Nicholson are back for a second year of their holiday comedy show, Rhys & Joel’s Family Christmas.

The pair will be performing along with the nation’s fiercest comedians, drag stars and musicians.

According to organisers, “Australia’s favourite self-proclaimed drunk aunties will take time out of their hectic solo schedules to come together for some good old festive frivolity.”

They continued, “Set to be the highlight of the holiday season, Rhys, Joel and friends will deliver no-holds-barred belly laughs and outrageous innuendo, chucking out the carols for queens by candlelight this Christmas.”

For more information, visit comedyrepublic.com.au/rhysandjoel 

When: December 1 

Where: Enmore Theatre, 118-132 Enmore Road, Newtown NSW

When: December 2

Where: Brisbane Powerhouse, 19 Lamington Street, New Farm QLD

When: December 9

Where: Thornbury Theatre, 859 High Street, Thornbury VIC

