Naomi Lawrence
February 10, 2025
Image: Supplied by RuPaul's Drag Race Werq The World Tour

RuPaul’s Drag Race WERQ THE WORLD 2025 World Tour hits Australia in April, presented by Voss Events in collaboration with World of Wonder and MTV.

Offering up glitz and glamour is the stunning Roxxxy Andrews, Derrick Barry, Jaida Essence Hall, Jorgeous, and Vanessa Vanjie, with the illustrious Sasha Velour as host.

You’re invited to relive iconic moments from award show history in an intimate theatre setting – surrounded by charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent!

26 April, 8pm (doors open 7pm)
Darling Harbour Theatre, Sydney

Tickets: $99 onwards

