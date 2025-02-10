Each year queers, rainbow families, drag Sister Girls and Sister Brothers come together to celebrate the joy of Disco on the Green with the help of Sandy Bottoms’.

This is a beloved Mardi Gras recovery event for the whole family, which shares our community’s pride with drag, dance, music and the always-popular Poof Bowling.

A yearly event that is welcome to every age and sexuality, Disco On The Green 2025 celebrates life, love, and raises money for local LGBTQIA+ charities.

Sandy Bottoms’ Disco On The Green 2025

2 March, 1pm onwards

Erskineville Bowling Club, 1 Fox Avenue, Erskineville

Find out more info here