Saturdays At Ching-A-Lings

Scene Sydney What's on
Jasmine Simmons
April 22, 2024
Saturdays At Ching-A-Lings
Image: Via The Ching-A-Lings Facebook page

Head on over to Oxford Street and swing by Ching-A-Lings for some discounted drinks. 

Every Saturday, Ching-A-Lings offers $6 house bubbles and beer from 6-8 pm. This deal is a perfect opportunity to catch up with a few friends before staying late into the night for a rotation of DJs and live music. 

It’s all happening on a Saturday at Ching-A-Lings. 

For more information, visit the venue’s Facebook page here. 

When: Saturdays, 6-8 pm

Where: Ching-A-Lings, Level 1/133 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst

