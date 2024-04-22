Saturdays At Ching-A-Lings

Head on over to Oxford Street and swing by Ching-A-Lings for some discounted drinks.

Every Saturday, Ching-A-Lings offers $6 house bubbles and beer from 6-8 pm. This deal is a perfect opportunity to catch up with a few friends before staying late into the night for a rotation of DJs and live music.

It’s all happening on a Saturday at Ching-A-Lings.

For more information, visit the venue’s Facebook page here.

When: Saturdays, 6-8 pm

Where: Ching-A-Lings, Level 1/133 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst