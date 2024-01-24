See All of Us Strangers At Mardi Gras Film Festival 2024

Screen Sydney What's on
Contributor
January 24, 2024
See All of Us Strangers At Mardi Gras Film Festival 2024
Image: Watch 'All of Us Strangers' a part of the Queer Film Fest this February.

Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott reveal extraordinary intimacy in this beautiful, heart-wrenching film about grief, love, loneliness and hope, from director Andrew Haigh (Weekend).

One night in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, Adam (Scott) has a chance encounter with a mysterious neighbour Harry (Mescal), which punctures the rhythm of his everyday loneliness. As a relationship develops between them, Adam is preoccupied with memories of the past and finds himself drawn back to the suburban town where he grew up, and the childhood home where his parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell), appear to be living, just as they were on the day they died, 30 years before.

Content warning: contains discussions of homophobia. 

“Haunting and heartbreaking. The promise of movie magic is exquisitely fulfilled.” – Los Angeles Times

“A staggeringly beautiful story about making peace with the past while finding a path forward” – The Queer Review

All of Us Strangers screens at the Mardi Gras Film Festival on February 18, at the Westpac Openair Cinema. For tickets and more information, click here

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

See Kokomo City At Mardi Gras Film Festival 2024
January 24, 2024 | Contributor

See Kokomo City At Mardi Gras Film Festival 2024
News Screen Sydney What's on
Music From Queer Films: Performed by the Sydney Cello Quartet
January 24, 2024 | Contributor

Music From Queer Films: Performed by the Sydney Cello Quartet
News Screen Sydney What's on
Sing-a-long With The Sound Of Music At Mardi Gras Film Festival 2024
January 24, 2024 | Contributor

Sing-a-long With The Sound Of Music At Mardi Gras Film Festival 2024
Screen Sydney What's on
See Monica At Mardi Gras Film Festival 2024
January 24, 2024 | Contributor

See Monica At Mardi Gras Film Festival 2024
Screen Sydney What's on
Mardi Gras Film Festival 2024 Closing Night Gala: House Keeping for Beginners
January 24, 2024 | Contributor

Mardi Gras Film Festival 2024 Closing Night Gala: House Keeping for Beginners
Screen Sydney What's on
Wet Pool Party 2024
January 23, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

Wet Pool Party 2024
Melbourne What's on