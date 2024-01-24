See All of Us Strangers At Mardi Gras Film Festival 2024

Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott reveal extraordinary intimacy in this beautiful, heart-wrenching film about grief, love, loneliness and hope, from director Andrew Haigh (Weekend).

One night in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, Adam (Scott) has a chance encounter with a mysterious neighbour Harry (Mescal), which punctures the rhythm of his everyday loneliness. As a relationship develops between them, Adam is preoccupied with memories of the past and finds himself drawn back to the suburban town where he grew up, and the childhood home where his parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell), appear to be living, just as they were on the day they died, 30 years before.

Content warning: contains discussions of homophobia.

“Haunting and heartbreaking. The promise of movie magic is exquisitely fulfilled.” – Los Angeles Times

“A staggeringly beautiful story about making peace with the past while finding a path forward” – The Queer Review

All of Us Strangers screens at the Mardi Gras Film Festival on February 18, at the Westpac Openair Cinema. For tickets and more information, click here.