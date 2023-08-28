September 30: THICK ‘N’ JUICY Sydney 

THICK ‘N’ JUICY is back! This labour Day get ready to dance the night away as high-profile DJs, performers, and a massive party await you.

“THICK ‘N’ JUICY dance parties are home to a big family of beautiful men and their LGBTQIA+ friends. Everyone is welcome in our home!”

For more information and for tickets, visit thicknjuicy.com.au

When: September 30, 2023, from 9pm to 4am

Where: Oxford Art Factory, 46 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst, NSW