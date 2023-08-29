September 9: Carousel Bar & Ballroom Grand Opening Weekend

Carousel Bar & Ballroom is opening its doors with a Grand Opening weekend, September 9 and 10.

Advertised as a “cabaret-inspired sleazy 70’s discothèque”, Carousel is owned by promoter, DJ, and founder of S*A*S*H, Kerry Wallace.

Entertainment includes Shonky, Kerry Wallace x Aaron Robins (S.A.S.H), Accent’ x Bortzo (B.A.G), The Gould Brothers (SNARE), Ben Fester (Heavenly)

Drag stars Amyl and Barbi Ghanoush will also be performing.

When: September 9 and 10

Where: Carousel Bar & Ballroom, Level 2/169 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst