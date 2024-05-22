She Theys & Gays At Factory Theatre

Jasmine Simmons
May 22, 2024
Image: Maybe in May via factorytheatre.com.au

The indie alt-pop group Maybe in May invite you to their Pride Month event at Factory Theatre. She Theys & Gays celebrates femmes, thems and gays in the creative industry, giving a voice to queer adolescents. All ticket proceeds will be donated to LGBTQI+ queer youth organisation Twenty10.

Founded in 2022, Maybe in May consists of five femme and non-binary musicians who perform angsty alt-pop and dreamy melodies. Their songs fill the room with a vibey vulnerability, creating a safe space for their audience. Lead singer Marissa and the rest of the band encourage all of their fans to be themselves.

Enjoy a brilliant night of banging music and good vibes with Maybe in May for Pride 2024. For more information and to secure tickets, click here. 

When: Saturday, June 8, 2024, from 8 pm

Where: Factory Theatre, 105 Victoria Rd, Marrickville

