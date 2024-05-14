Showtime At The Sportsman Hotel 

Brisbane Scene
Jasmine Simmons
May 14, 2024
Image: The Sportsman Hotel from their website

Get ready! It’s showtime every Saturday at the Sportsman Hotel, one of Brisbane’s hottest queer venues. 

Join in on a spectacular night filled with shows and performances hosted by Ho’vanna Crown with special guests each week. Becky, Katya Lou-King, and Camilla Kuwala will also be present accompanied by classic RNB hits. 

Head on down to Sporties on a Saturday for a night of quality entertainment and dance tunes. It’s all happening at The Sportsman Hotel. 

Stay updated on the Sporties Facebook page here. 

When: Every Saturday, shows at 7:30 pm and 8:30 pm

Where: The Sportsman Hotel, 130 Leichhardt St, Spring Hill

