Showtime At The Sportsman Hotel 

Get ready! It’s showtime every Saturday at the Sportsman Hotel, one of Brisbane’s hottest queer venues.

Join in on a spectacular night filled with shows and performances hosted by Ho’vanna Crown with special guests each week. Becky, Katya Lou-King, and Camilla Kuwala will also be present accompanied by classic RNB hits.

Head on down to Sporties on a Saturday for a night of quality entertainment and dance tunes. It’s all happening at The Sportsman Hotel.

Stay updated on the Sporties Facebook page here.

When: Every Saturday, shows at 7:30 pm and 8:30 pm

Where: The Sportsman Hotel, 130 Leichhardt St, Spring Hill