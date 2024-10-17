Slay 2 Stay at Universal Bar

Chloe Sargeant
October 18, 2024
Image: Image: Universal Bar / Supplied.

Slay 2 Stay is back for its fifth season, every Wednesday night at Universal Bar on Oxford Street!

11 up-and-coming drag artists compete for their chance to become Slay 2 Stay Champion and walk away with a grand prize of $10,000!

Hosted by two of the sexiest short circuits in the business, Carmen Geddit and Charisma Belle, this season also introduces brand-new entity Slay-i. In a world being overrun by artificial intelligence, it has finally made its way into Slay 2 Stay, and will be a big deciding factor each week as to who will stay and who will go home. But rest assured, the power is still firmly in your hands to save your favourites from getting the chop!

Slay 2 Stay will push these drag artists to their limits with challenges around comedy, design and performance – and promises an entertaining show and showstopping DRAG!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Universal Bar (@universalsydney)

When: Every Wednesday night, from 9pm
Where: Universal Bar – 85-91 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst NSW
Bookings: universal.sydney/book

