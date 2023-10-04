Slay 2 Stay Season Four: Every Wednesday At Universal Sydney

Slay 2 Stay is back!

Season four starts tonight, October 4, at the brand new time of 9pm.

Come and watch some of Sydney’s best-emerging drag performers compete weekly for a chance to win $10,000.

According to organisers, “See the competitors battle it out in some of the most entertaining challenges to date – and this year… YOU DECIDE!”

Hosted by Charisma Belle and Carmen Geddit.

For more information, visit their website.

When: Every Wednesday, 9pm

Where: Universal Sydney, 85 Oxford Street Darlinghurst NSW