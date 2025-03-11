Slay at Theatre Works

Melbourne Stage What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
March 11, 2025
Slay at Theatre Works

A delightful camp horror brought to you by a group of emerging queer artists, Slay tells the story of four lesbians who’ve been blamed for a sudden disappearance. Setting a pace only rivalled by our current news cycle, the story “hits the audience like a tonne of bricks”, as it examines the “frightening rise in polarisation and it asks audiences what distinguishes truth from fiction in our ever growing online world?” Produced and directed by Steph Lee and starring Raven Rogers-wright, Jackie Van Lierop, Anita Mei La Terra and Louisa Cusumano.

Slay at Theatre Works

When: 20–22 and 25–29 March, 2025,
Where: Explosives Factory, Rear Laneway 67 Inkerman Street, St Kilda
Tickets: $27.37–$37.92
Accessibility: Unfortunately the Explosives Factory is accessed via a set of stairs and therefore not wheelchair accessible.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Tom Allen – Completely
March 11, 2025 | Staff Writers

Tom Allen – Completely
Brisbane Melbourne Sydney What's on
Candide at Sydney Opera House
March 11, 2025 | Staff Writers

Candide at Sydney Opera House
Sydney What's on
Mario Kart Tournament At Beans Bar
March 11, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Mario Kart Tournament At Beans Bar
Melbourne Scene What's on
Queer Social: An Introduction To Silver Clay With Maria
March 11, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Queer Social: An Introduction To Silver Clay With Maria
Melbourne Scene What's on
Poof Doof Red Rave
March 11, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Poof Doof Red Rave
Melbourne Scene What's on
Asian LGBT+ Social Night and Party
March 11, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Asian LGBT+ Social Night and Party
Melbourne Scene What's on