Michael James
March 13, 2024
Social Media Star Will Gibb Brings His Comedy Tour To Queensland
Gay comedian Will Gibb has been making a name for himself on social media in recent years.

The Tiktok and Instagram star has amassed thousands of followers, allowing him to share his unique brand of comedy.

Now Will brings his comedy to life on stage as he tours his new show.

Will Gibb: Mid 20’s Teenager

Will Gibb is navigating an interesting space for comedians, translating online comedy content to the stage.

Will is best known for many of his online “POV” videos where he satirises people from all walks of life.

His videos have even seen him nominated for the TikTok Creator Of The Year Award in 2022.

But whilst he has been crafting his content, the Sydney comedian has been continuing his comedy career on stage.

Having previously performed at the For You Fest, he’s now touring his one man show, Mid 20’s Teenager, across the country.

His one hour show will explore the life of a twenty something year old, living in the digital world, trying to find his way.

When: Gold Coast June 8, Brisbane June 9

Where: Currumbin RSL (GC), Lefty’s (Bris)

Tickets: Available Online

