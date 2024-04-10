Spankie Jackzon Brings Her One Woman Show To Brisbane

Brisbane What's on
Michael James
April 10, 2024
Spankie Jackzon Brings Her One Woman Show To Brisbane
Image: Image: Brisbane Comedy Festival

Brisbane, get your pants on! Spankie Jackzon is heading to you!

The winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season Two is launching her one woman show this year.

And she is bringing it all the way to Brisbane.

Spankie Jackzon: Just The Tip!

Australia and the world fell in love with Spankie Jackzon during her time on Drag Race Down Under season two.

Between her iconic comedy challenges, classic one liners and her heart of gold it was clear Spankie was a star from the outset.

Now this Drag Race icon is launching the Queensland premiere of her one woman show at the Brisbane Comedy Festival this May.

Billed as a “night of outrageous entertainment, hilarious drag stories, and musical performances” her show, Just The Tip, is going to be an unforgettable night.

Her Brisbane appearance follows sold out shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth, so make sure you get your tickets while you still can.

When: May 10 & 11

Where: Brisbane Powerhouse

Tickets: Online via the Brisbane Comedy Festival website

 

