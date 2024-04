By JHAMES MONTEMAYOR

Get served with sass on Sundays with a bottomless brunch and a drag show. Two brunch packages are available and ready for your choosing.

The Mynx Moscato will be hosting the festivities alongside a surprise special guest each week. Gather a group of friends or a date for Spritz or Swallow at the Burdekin Hotel.

For more information, check out their website here.

When: Sundays, 1-3 PM

Where: 2 Oxford St, Darlinghurst