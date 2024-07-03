Star Observer’s 45th Anniversary Party

Join us in celebrating the 45th Anniversary of Star Observer!
From the early days of Mardi Gras, through the AIDS crisis, to the battle for marriage equality, Star Observer has been a cornerstone of the Australian LGBTQI+ community since 1979. We’ve dedicated ourselves to providing independent journalism on the issues our community faces, as well as celebrating our incredible accomplishments.
We’re inviting our community to come together and honour the legacy of Australia’s oldest LGBTQI+ media organisation at the Victorian Pride Centre’s next Sunday Sizzle!
Don’t miss this special celebration!
Sunday, July 7, 12pm – 5pm
Victorian Pride Centre – The Theatrette
79-81 Fitzroy Street
St Kilda, Victoria 3182
79-81 Fitzroy Street
St Kilda, Victoria 3182
Leave a Reply