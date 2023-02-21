Stride With Pride: What’s On WorldPride

Lauren Frost
February 21, 2023

Sydney Frontrunners is one of more than 100 Frontrunners organisations globally helping LGBTQIA+ runners and walkers be together in a safe, friendly space. They’re celebrating their 40th anniversary and have extended an open invitation to join them in Centennial Park for a 5km walk/run or 10km run. Prizes for fastest walkers and runners, and for best dressed adults, children and dogs. There’s a chance for more glory in the handbag throwing comp, too. 

When: Feb 25,  7:30 am – 10:30 am
Where: Duck Pond, Parks Drive, Centennial Park
Tickets: free

