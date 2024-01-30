Sunday Drag Bingo Brunch At Evie’s

Evie’s resident drag queens have a ball at boozy, bottomless bingo brunch, and you can too! Book a table with your nearest and dearest, pop in your curlers and purple rinse and get ready for prizes from raffles, bingo rounds and even a few mini games. With plenty of Vegan and Vegetarian options including a selection of American diner classics to get you in the spirit!

When: Sundays, balls drop at 1pm – bookings encouraged at 12 or 12.30 to settle in beforehand.

Where: Evie’s Disco Diner, 232 Gertrude Street, Fitzroy

Tickets: Bottomless Brunch Packages

Accessibility: Evie’s has an accessible entry of over 1100mm wide, and also has accessible, gender-neutral bathrooms.