Sundaylicious King’s Birthday: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Book ahead or miss out on a fabulous King’s Birthday Long Weekend Sundaylicious event ahead of their 15th Birthday Party in July!

It’s about as hard to wrap our heads around calling it ‘King’s’ Birthday as it is to wrap our heads around the fact that it’s only a month away! But that hasn’t stopped Sundaylicious from already almost being sold out, so book now if you’re keen to dance, meet, mingle and have a royally good time. Headlined by DJ Andy Murphy with sets by DJ Kitty Kat and Jixit.

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023, 5 pm-12 am

Where: Northcote Theatre, 216 High Street, Northcote

Tickets: $45.90

Accessibility: The Northcote Theatre is wheelchair accessible via Bastings Street. Contact the venue for companion tickets, special request seating and other accessibility requirements.