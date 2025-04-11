Sundaylicious Melbourne RnB: Easter Long Weekend

Get in the swing of the Easter long weekend with a Sundaylicious RnB party of classic, epic, Sundaylicious proportions! And just for a change of pace, they’re moving to a Thursday evening so you can start the long weekend just right! Taking over the entire venue at La Di Da with DJ Brooke Bos.Housen, DJ Jon Bling and DJ MelistiK, this event has sold out three out of four rounds of tickets already, so get in quick or miss out!



Sundaylicious RnB: Easter Long Weekend

When: April 17, 2025, 9pm–3am

Where: La Di Da, 577 Little Bourke Street, Melbourne

Tickets: $27.78–$43.66

Accessibility: La Di Da is wheelchair accessible, with an accessible bathroom.