Sundaylicious: What’s On WorldPride

A Melbourne institution, Sundaylicious has conquered Sydney, with awesome events at Cargo Bar in the heart of one of the city’s buzziest entertainment precincts. This massive venue with heaps of indoor/outdoor seating and harbour views is perfect a chill and mingle before the DJs fire up for some grooving on the roomy dance floor. Fantastic, friendly vibe. Ideal event for a gal pals night out.

When: Feb 26, 3pm

Where: Cargo Bar, The Promenade, King St Wharf

Tickets: from $130