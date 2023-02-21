Sundaylicious: What’s On WorldPride

Sundaylicious: What's On WorldPride
February 21, 2023

A Melbourne institution, Sundaylicious has conquered Sydney, with awesome events at Cargo Bar in the heart of one of the city’s buzziest entertainment precincts. This massive venue with heaps of indoor/outdoor seating and harbour views is perfect a chill and mingle before the DJs fire up for some grooving on the roomy dance floor. Fantastic, friendly vibe. Ideal event for a gal pals night out. 

When: Feb 26, 3pm
Where: Cargo Bar, The Promenade, King St Wharf
Tickets: from $130

