BICONIC Drag Night: What’s On In Queer Sydney

Bronte Nicholls
April 17, 2023
BiCONIC is back to host the best queer night out in town after the incredible success of their sold-out Mardi Gras party. Everyone is encouraged to Drag it up and rock their most showstopping, Drag-inspired fits to the venue where a catwalk awaits for you to strut your stuff. Whether you’re a King, Queen or gender-bending artist, everyone is welcome. With an incredible line-up soon to be announced, join in on the fun and register to perform (no experience necessary!) with a prize to be awarded for the crowd favourite at the end of the night.

Looking to connect with fellow queers? Mix and mingle in the designated area between 9-10 or grab a sticker (hearts for dates and stars for mates) to make connections throughout the night!

When: April 22, doors open 9pm.

Where: The Imperial Erskineville. 35 Erskineville Road, Erskineville.

Price: $15-$20. Free Mix & Mingle tickets can be added with purchase.

