Junipero X Muva Free to Be Fruity: Fair Day Party

Naomi Lawrence
February 8, 2025
Image: Supplied by Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

Sydney’s best LGBTQI+ party starters, Junipero and Muva, have joined forces this Mardi Gras for a non-stop Fair Day party bash celebrating pride, community and art.

Head over for the complete glittering takeover, complete with bangers, bops and topped off with a disco under the sky. Expect eye-catching performers from burlesque to fire shows, and frozen margaritas for early arrivals.

Cool off post-Fair Day and bask in the fabulously fruity afterparty of vibrant LGBTQI+ creativity.

16 February, 3pm-12am

The Landsdowne Hotel, Newtown

Tickets: $24

