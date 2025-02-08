Sydney’s best LGBTQI+ party starters, Junipero and Muva, have joined forces this Mardi Gras for a non-stop Fair Day party bash celebrating pride, community and art.

Head over for the complete glittering takeover, complete with bangers, bops and topped off with a disco under the sky. Expect eye-catching performers from burlesque to fire shows, and frozen margaritas for early arrivals.

Cool off post-Fair Day and bask in the fabulously fruity afterparty of vibrant LGBTQI+ creativity.

Junipero X Muva Free to Be Fruity: Fair Day Party

16 February, 3pm-12am

The Landsdowne Hotel, Newtown

Tickets: $24