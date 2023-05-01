Pride Soiree Cabaret: What’s On In Queer Sydney

Pride Soiree Cabaret: What’s On In Queer Sydney
It’s sexy, it’s theatrical and a little risqué, that’s right it’s drag cabaret! Join the “Queen of Drag in Australia,” Kara Zmatiq, in her heart-racingingly raunchy show of interactive, erotic drag circus cabaret, complete with sequin-dripped ensembles, powerhouse vocals and incredible cirque du soleil-esque contortion. For one night only, shimmy your way down to the Wildfire Lounge to witness her eccentric exhibition of talent!

When: Saturday, May 20, 6pm-9:30pm

Where: Wildfire Lounge, Shop 7, 281-285 Broadway, Glebe.

Price: From $80, 18+ event.

